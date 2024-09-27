Melania Trump offers new details about son Barron's college days, admits his life ‘very different’ than other kids

Melania Trump, the former First Lady and Donald Trump's third wife, opened up about son Barron's college life at New York University's Stern School of Business. Melania Trump labelled her son as “incredible, young man”, stressing that she adores “his strength, his intelligence, his knowledge and his kindness”.

Barron, the youngest and only son of Trump with Melania, is rarely out of the spotlight, despite his mother's efforts to keep him away from it.

Melania opens up about Barron's NYU move

In her first television interview with Fox News in a span of two years, Melania disclosed details about her personal life and even mentioned that while she was content with Barron, Trump wished to have more kids with her.

Speaking about Barron's new college life, she hailed his decision to join NYU, stating that he is having a “good time”.

Praising her son's decision to stay in New York, she stated that he desired to reside in his own house and pursue his studies in NYC.

“I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way. I raised Barron as own person and gave his own yes and nos. I respect that it was his decision to come here,” she said.

The proud mom labelled her son as “incredible, young man”, stressing that she adores “his strength, his intelligence, his knowledge and his kindness”.

She further revealed that her 18-year-old son is “enjoying his college days”, but acknowledged that his “life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child.” She nonetheless expressed her optimism that he will “have a great experience.”

Melania's advice on blended families

When Trump married Melania, he already had four children with two different wives. While Trump's four children were seen with him on various rallies and election campaign events, Melania is yet to make an appearance.

Ahead of the release of memoir 'Melania', the former First Lady gave advice on blended families, emphasizing that “you cannot control anyone.”

“To take the individual as they are. You cannot control anyone. You can control only your own behavior, your own words. Everybody's in control of their own self. I'm not in control of my husband. I'm not in control of his children. I'm not even in control of my child. He is his own person. And we all have yes and nos and we all are all individuals. Once you live your life with respect and love, that's all that matters,” she continued.