The 50th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, which was aired on Saturday, with host actress Jean Smart called the New York University “nat.”

For those who don't know, the term 'Brat' is a positive phrase as it alludes to Charlie XCX's June 7 album. Since then, it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with Kamala Harris being referred to as a “brat” by pop sensation and summer 2024 being named “brat summer.” Of course, the irony is that Barron's father, Trump, is facing the Democratic presidential nominee Harris as his opponent in this White House race.

SNL's Bowen Yang delivers list of ‘brat and nat’

On the September 29 episode, the Bridesmaids and Loot actor, Maya Rudolph, is well-known for her roles as Beyoncé and Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. Bowen Yang, who entered SNL as a newcomer in 2018, imitated Trump's Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance and Charli XCX in different roles.

While Hunter Biden's laptop controversy and Barron Trump going to NYU were termed as “brat”, Eric Adam indictment and Mark Robinson's search history were listed in the category of “nat”.

Charlie XCX defines meaning of ‘brat’

Charlie XCX previously described the “brat” girl in a statement, stating: “That girl who is a bit messy, loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. She’s honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile.”

She also mentioned the “brat summer” meme, essentially stating that you can make it into anything you want it to be.

In a radio interview with Nick Grimshaw, the pop artist quipped: “(Brat summer) can be luxury but it can also be trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and a strappy white tank with no bra.”

Though it's unclear why the popular nightly program didn't believe NYU was brat-worthy. Earlier, the university's dean publicly denounced Trump as a “threat” to the United States.

JP Eggers, the school's acting dean, wrote a letter against Barron's father with fourteen other administrators. More than a thousand business schools in the United States signed the letter, including esteemed establishments like Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Columbia. According to The Daily Beast, Harvard University professor Deepak Malhotra was the primary author of this letter.

