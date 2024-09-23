Barron Trump compelled to decline 'requests' at NYU due to tight security: 'He's been quiet in class so far'

Barron Trump, the only son of Melania Trump with former US President Donald Trump, recently enrolled in the esteemed Stern School of Business in New York University. It seems the young Trump is not enjoying his college days as a regular student due to his increased protection and the media attention he has been receiving for a while now. Barron Trump, who is said to be escorted by a secret service detail and driven to school in a convoy of SUVs with blacked-out exteriors, was forced to turn down selfie requests from his fellow students.(AP)

The 18-year-old, who is said to be escorted by a secret service detail and driven to school in a convoy of SUVs with blacked-out exteriors, was forced to turn down selfie requests from his fellow students.

“Some people were trying to talk to him and take pictures of him when they first saw him. He's been quiet in class so far,” one student informed Daily Mail.

“There were several guards outside the door before class and we had to show them our IDs.”

Barron Trump's classmate say ‘nobody wants to bother or harass’ him

According to Daily Mail, all students are required to present a valid student ID in order to enter campus. They also reported longer lines to enter the business school due to Barron's status and security.

However, one classmate stated that “nobody wants to bother or harass” Barron and wished him “the best” as he ventured into secondary education.

Earlier, Donald Trump disclosed that it was his son's independent decision to join NYU. He further informed that Barron had been accepted to other universities prior to deciding Stern Business School.

“We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated,” the GOP leader added.

Is Barron avoiding the spotlight in NYU?

Moreover, Barron has not yet committed to any extracurricular activities. He did not attend the ‘Stern Spotlight’ event during the first week of college, when students are able to register for clubs and societies.

Barron also skipped the fresher or welcome parties in the first week.

A security detail escorted Barron on his first day at NYU, according to the New York Post. He attended his classes following a meeting with the dean.