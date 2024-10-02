Jimmy Kimmel equates JD Vance's defence of ‘mental’ Trump with lawyers representing Sean Diddy after ‘boring’ VP debate

Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged that 2024 vice presidential candidates --Tim Walz and JD Vance -- demonstrated “a lot of respect” for one another on Tuesday night, but he had a considerably less positive impression of their first presidential debate, which according to him was “very boring.” Jimmy Kimmel made an analogy between the attorneys representing disgraced musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, who denies all allegations related to sex trafficking, and the Ohio senator's defence of Trump.(Ap photo, ABC photo)

The two candidates squared off on the debate platform at the CBS News headquarters in New York City, where they faced questions on important election-related topics such the Middle East conflict, abortion rights, and climate change.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hit the screen shortly after the debate, featuring the late-night presenter delivering a harsh assessment of the event. He even went so far as to say that he missed the drama that former US President Donald Trump brings to the stage.

“Walz and Vance, they stuck to the issues, they showed each other a lot of respect,” Kimmel stated in his opening monologue. “It was, uh, very boring…”

“I’ll be honest, I like these better with Trump, I really do,” he continued.

Kimmel says he has sympathy for JD Vance

Tuesday night's atmosphere was very different from that of the September 10 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Trump. Vance and Walz were generally friendly and even in agreement on a number of important policy issues.

According to Kimmel, Tim and Walz were “pretty darn polite to each other”. He went on show a montage of the two saying they “agreed” with each other.

He warned JD that he is in “trouble” as “Trump is not going to like that at all.”

Kimmel made an analogy between the attorneys representing disgraced musician Sean "Diddy" Combs—who denies all allegations related to sex trafficking—and the Ohio senator's defence of Trump.

“In some ways you can’t help but kinda feel sympathy for JD Vance having to defend Donald Trump, who he himself openly denounced. It’s kind of like being Diddy’s defense attorney,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel takes dig at Trump for going 'Full Mental' in Real Time

On Tuesday, Kimmel highlighted a peculiar incident during Trump's campaign trail when the former president's address in Wisconsin took an unforeseen turn.

Kimmel stated, Trump is now the “oldest” presidential nominee ever, “and it's starting to show.”

“I’m not sure he even knows what he’s saying anymore. With all that’s going on ― missiles hitting Israel today ― this is what he was talking about in Wisconsin.”

Kimmel presented an excerpt of Trump launching into a long digression over R. Lee Ermey's casting in Stanley Kubrick's 1987 movie “Full Metal Jacket.”

“What are you babbling about?” Kimmel queried to Trump.

Blasting the former President, he remarked, “I don’t know about the jacket, but he is full mental for sure.”