Jimmy Kimmel brings out wife Molly to fire back at Trump's insults, ‘Shut up and go away’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM IST

While Trump seemed convinced Molly didn't want Kimmel to joke about him, the television host brought her onstage for a surprise cameo.

Jimmy Kimmel teamed up with his wife to fire back at Donald Trump amid their ongoing feud. The 56-year-old television host invited Molly McNearney onstage during Tuesday's episode of his talk show. The husband-wife duo slammed the former president for calling the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host “one of the dumbest human beings ever” during his Indiana rally on Monday.

Jimmy Kimmel teams up with wife Molly McNearney to roast Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel teams up with wife Molly to fire back at Trump's insults

During his opening monologue, Kimmel played the clip where Trump gave a “review of his performance at the Academy Awards.” In the nearly 30-second clip, Trump insulted the comedian, claiming that he should've listened to his wife. While the GOP nominee seemed convinced Molly didn't want him to make that joke, Kimmel brought her onstage for a surprise cameo.

“Donald, thank you for your support, and I'm glad I have your attention,” she said. “Because one in three women currently in this country is living under an abortion ban, because you stacked our supreme court. Thanks to you, women in 21 states can't make their own choice about their own life and their own body. And 10 U.S. states make no exception for rape and incest,” Molly added.

She went on to slam the Republican party for blocking a bill that would protect women's access to IVF. “Women are dying, and good doctors are quitting, because they can't get, or give, the reproductive care women desperately need. So my advice for you is to shut up, and go away. Go to Mar-a-Lago. Spend all day, every day, cheating at golf and masturbating to Newsmax, and let a competent woman take over,” Molly concluded.

