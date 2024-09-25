US 2024 election: New poll shows Kamala Harris, Donald Trump locked in tight race in four swing states

As US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, several polls have revealed the voters' choice between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. According to a new survey, both the Democratic and Republican candidates are tied in four swing states. While Harris and Trump received 47 percent support in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, they got 45 percent backing in Nevada.

From 2006 to 2016, 38 of the 50 states have supported the same political party in elections. A few “swing states,” sometimes referred to as “purple” or “battleground” states, usually determine the outcome of an election. The seven key states in this year's election include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Harris, Trump neck-and-neck in WH race

There is a deadlock between Harris and Trump for support in four of these battleground states -- Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll of 9,794 swing state voters, which was released on September 23 for The Telegraph.

Redfield & Wilton discovered that Trump had 48 percent of the vote in Georgia, two points more than Harris. In Michigan, Harris had a somewhat higher percentage (46 percent) than Trump (45 percent). With 48 percent of the vote, Trump prevailed by one point in North Carolina.

Additionally, Florida, where Trump was ahead by five points, and Minnesota, where Harris topped by six, were included in the poll.

2024 election will be the closest-ever in US history

Several polls have indicated that the 2024 election will be the closest-ever in American history. The most recent polls frequently show Harris and Trump divided by percentage points in various states as well as nationwide, all within the poll's margin of error, which is at least three.

Andrew Wroe, a professor in American politics at the University of Kent in the United States, told Newsweek that the outcome of swing states will decide the winner of this election.

According to Wroe, political junkies take great interest in state polls. “What they see is that swing-state polls show that race is much tighter than the national polls indicate.”

Earlier, RealClearPolling, an aggregator, showed Harris receiving 49.4 percent of the vote, compared to 47.2 percent for Trump.

If a candidate for president does not receive 270 of the 538 Electoral College votes, a total determined by the number of delegates from each state in the Senate and House of Representatives, they may win this contest but still lose the presidency.