Donald Trump mocked for being ‘obsessed’ with Kamala Harris' McDonald's job as he declares 'I'm gonna go to…'

Donald Trump, the former President and GOP presidential contender, took a swipe at his opponent Kamala Harris' claim of briefly working at a McDonald's branch in Alameda, California, during a summer between college semesters in the early 1980s. Donald Trump, while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Monday, reiterated that he does not believe Kamala Harris while declaring his plans to take on “the french fry job” at the fast-food chain.(AP/X)

“For a long time, [Harris has] been talking about her experience at McDonald's. 'I worked at McDonald's, over the french fries, it was so hot,'” he said.

“I think I'm gonna go to a McDonald's next week some place, it might not be here in your place—I'm gonna go to a McDonald's and I'm gonna work the french fry job for about a half an hour, I wanna see how it is.”

Reacting to Trump's announcement, one X user wrote: “He's obsessed with McDonald's. From Kamala in the 80's to the Big Mac orders daily, today.”

“He wouldn't make it a half hour,” another reacted.

Harris and her work experience at McDonald's

In the past, Harris has mentioned about her work experience at McDonald's several times. In August, she described herself in a post on X as “a daughter of Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother and had a summer job at McDonald's”.

The Harris campaign also released a video, stating that the US VP was raised in a middle-class family, was the working mother's daughter, and worked at McDonald's while pursuing her degree. “Kamala Harris knows what it's like to be middle class,” the video states.

Reacting to Harris' post, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Comrade Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonalds. SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she's ‘nuts.’”

A day before his post, Trump attended an event for Moms for Liberty in Washington, D.C., where he claimed they discovered after an “extensive study that took about 20 minutes” that Harris never worked at McDonald's.

Trump buys groceries for Pennsylvania mom

As both Trump and Harris attempt to win over ordinary citizens, the former President has gained attention for assisting a Pennsylvania mother in buying groceries.

Margo Martin, Trump's deputy director of communications, shared the incident, which happened on Monday at Kittanning's Sprankle's Neighborhood Market, on X.

In the footage, Trump can be seen chatting with a mother in the checkout line and her young sons. The woman accepts $100 cash from the Republican presidential candidate, who says, “It's going to go down a little bit, it just went down $100.”

“We're going to do this for you in the White House,” the GOP candidate added.

