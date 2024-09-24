Walmart, Boeing, Microsoft and more: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' top donor contributions as of Sept 2024 revealed

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ top donor contributions as of September 2024 have been revealed by Quiver Quantitative. The former president’s top four donors are American Airlines ($134,174), Walmart ($83,908), Boeing ($82,761) and Lockheed Martin (69,552). Harris’ top four donors, on the other hand, are Google ($1,464,292), Microsoft ($743,045), Brown & Brown ($324,568) and Johnson & Johnson ($239,394). Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' top donor contributions as of Sept 2024 revealed (AP/PTI) (AP09_11_2024_000003B)(AP)

Take a look at the chart for the full list:.

Quiver Quantitative, which was founded by two college students in February 2022, was formed “with the goal of bridging this information gap between Wall Street and non-professional investors,” according to its website. The website “scrapes alternative stock data from across the internet and aggregates it in a free, easy-to-use web dashboard.”

The fundraising race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Harris’ sudden entrance into the presidential race blewup her fundraising race with Trump, and also gave Democrats a commanding lead. Forbes reported that by the end of August 2024, the veep had over $100 million more than the former president in cash. Between January 2023 and August 31, 2024, the Biden (now Harris) campaign committee raised $678.2 million and Trump’s campaign committee raised $309.2 million in total. This is the latest date for which Federal Election Commission filings are available.

In fact, Harris ended August with much more cash on hand than Trump. Harris’ amount was $235.5 million to Trump’s $134.6 million. In August alone, the Harris campaign raised $189.6 million, while the Trump campaign raised $44.5 million.

Officialfundraising figures for September are not expected to be available until next month, according to the outlet. However, Harris campaign spokesman James Singer confirmed that it, along with affiliated groups, raised $47 million in the 24 hours after her September 10 debate against Trump. This was the vice president’s largest one-day haul since she entered the race.