Donald Trump on Monday, September 23, accused the Harris-Biden administration of “mishandling and downplaying” the second assassination attempt on his life. This comes after the former president’s alleged would-be assassin, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was ordered held without bond by a federal judge in West Palm Beach. Donald Trump accuses Harris-Biden administration of 'mishandling and downplaying' second assassination attempt (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)(REUTERS)

The suspect was initially just charged with possessing a firearm. However, federal prosecutors suggested on Monday that more serious charges against the convicted felon may be coming.

Donald Trump’s statement

“The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July. The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist,” Trump wrote in a statement shortly after Routh was ordered to pretrial detention,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“It’s no wonder, since the DOJ and FBI have been coming after me nonstop with Weaponized Lawfare since I announced my first Historic Campaign for the Presidency,” he added.

Routh was reportedly loaded, with 10 rounds in the magazine, as well as one in the chamber of his Soviet-designed SKS assault rifle, federal prosecutors have reportedly said. The first close-up photo of the gun he used has been revealed in a detention memo.

“From Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Iran, Iran, Iran, Impeachment Hoax Number One, Impeachment Hoax Number Two, to the Lawless Documents Hoax brought after an Illegal and unConstitutional Raid of my home, on which I am suing the DOJ for their wrongful acts, to the January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C. [sic], where the J6 Unselect Committee illegally deleted and destroyed all Documents, the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, illegally Spying on my Campaign, to censoring the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, which was criminally led by the fake 51 Intelligence Officials who lied and claimed it was ‘Russian Interference and Disinformation,’ while the Laptop was, in fact, Hunter Biden – Not Russia, and exposed Crooked Joe and his family for their decades of grift – and many lawless, Radical attacks against their Political Opponent, ME,” Trump raged in the statement.

“The DOJ and FBI have a Conflict of Interest since they have been obsessed with ‘Getting Trump’ for so long. It’s very difficult to trust the Biden/Harris DOJ/FBI to investigate the assassination attempts, due to Election Interference and the FAKE CASES brought against me, including their control over local D.A.s and A.G.s,” he added.

Trump also blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray expressing doubt before the Congress on whether Trump was actually hit by a bullet at his Pennsylvania rally, where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire. “What he said was disgraceful, especially since it was witnessed LIVE by millions of people, and he was forced to immediately retract,” Trump said of Wray.

Trump praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for ordering an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt by Routh. “If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias, and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution,” the former president wrote.

He added, “Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced. The TRUTH would be followed, wherever it leads. OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND DISCREDITED, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!”