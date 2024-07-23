Sonya Massey death: Joe Biden breaks silence after Illinois deputy kills Black woman: ‘Unthinkable and senseless’

President Joe Biden has responded to the killing of an unarmed Black woman by an Illinois sheriff’s deputy in her house this month. Sonya Massey was shot dead by Sean Grayson, who had visited her house with another deputy after she called 911 to report a prowler. The horrifying incident was caught on body camera and recently released. Joe Biden breaks silence after Illinois deputy kills Sonya Massey (AP, Illinois State Police via AP)

While the deputies and Massey, 36, initially had a seemingly normal conversation, the incident took a turn for the worse when Grayson asked Massey to drop a pot of hot water, and then fatally shot her in the face. Prosecutors have said that Massey did not pose any threat to Grayson.

‘Sonya’s family deserves justice’

Biden shared a statement on Facebook, saying he is “heartbroken” at the incident. “Sonya Massey, a beloved mother, friend, daughter, and young Black woman, should be alive today. Sonya called the police because she was concerned about a potential intruder. When we call for help, all of us as Americans – regardless of who we are or where we live – should be able to do so without fearing for our lives. Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not,” Biden wrote.

“Sonya’s family deserves justice. I am heartbroken for her children and her entire family as they face this unthinkable and senseless loss. Jill and I mourn with the rest of the country and our prayers are with Sonya’s family, loved ones, and community during this devastating time,” he continued.

The president added, “I commend the swift actions that were taken by the Springfield State’s Attorney’s office. While we wait for the case to be prosecuted, let us pray to comfort the grieving. Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our fundamental commitment to justice is at stake.”

Grayson has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct after the July 6 incident. He faces life behind bars if convicted of murder. Grayson is now at the Menard County Detention Facility, records showed, according to Washington Post.