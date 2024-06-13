 Multiple people shot in Illinois in a ‘mass casualty incident’: Authorities | World News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Multiple people shot in Illinois in a ‘mass casualty incident’: Authorities

AP |
Jun 13, 2024 01:42 AM IST

Multiple people shot in northern Illinois in 'mass casualty incident'.

Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”

Representative Image: Massive police presence and ongoing investigation in Lost Lake community near Dixon.(AP)
Representative Image: Massive police presence and ongoing investigation in Lost Lake community near Dixon.(AP)

Ambulances and two medical helicopters were called to the scene in the Lost Lake community near Dixon, where there also was a massive police presence, according to a post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page.

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital’s emergency department.

A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press. The department's website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 p.m.

Aerial video by local media Wednesday afternoon showed law enforcement and personal cars parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighborhood and officials occasionally gathering in small groups but little ongoing activity. Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway and an Ogle County sheriff’s mobile command center was parked at the end of the drive.

Lost Lake’s property owner’s association describes the area as a “country style community” with about 700 owners in an unincorporated area close to the cities of Dixon, Franklin Grove and Oregon, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Chicago.

News / World News / Multiple people shot in Illinois in a 'mass casualty incident': Authorities
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Thursday, June 13, 2024
