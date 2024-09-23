Kamala Harris' old video protesting deportation of migrants with disgraced celebrity resurfaces: Watch

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential contender, has pledged to safeguard the border as the issue of migrants influx dominates the November 5 election. However, she stood against deporting illegal immigrants during her tenure as a California senator. Kamala Harris shouted “Down with deportation!” with demonstrators at a 2018 parade in Los Angeles.(X)

In a resurfaced video that is doing rounds on social media, Harris can be seen shouting with demonstrators at a 2018 parade in Los Angeles -- “Down with deportation!”

Harris was chosen as the 33rd annual parade's grand marshal, which is usually held to honor civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

During the march, the subject of immigration enforcement was again raised, and Harris excitedly chanted, “Up up with education, down, down with deportation,” while clapping and grinning with the throng of demonstrators.

Who all joined Harris during the protest?

Family members that attended the event with Harris included her husband Doug Emhoff and his daughter Ella Emhoff, who joined the event via her iPhone.

Jussie Smollet, a former rising television star who starred in the fictional series Empire, was among the other notable people who joined her in the march.

Notably, Smollet was found guilty of committing a hoax hate crime in January 2019 after he made up the story that two guys wearing MAGA hats had jumped him, doused him in bleach, and put a noose around his neck.

Harris, in a social media post, called the attack a “attempted modern-day lynching.” The US VP hasn't removed the post even after Smollet's claim was entirely discredited, Daily Mail reported.

Harris and her stand on immigration

After grabbing the VP spot in the White House, Harris carried out her plan to lower the number of deportations.

In comparison to the Trump administration, the actions taken by the Biden administration during office led to a 67 percent decrease in the expulsion of criminal foreigners, according to ICE data.

The Trump administration removed485,930 illegal aliens with criminal confiscations or pending criminal charges as compared to Biden-Harris administration's 158,931.

Harris has heightened concerns about Trump's pledge to restart deporting illegal immigrants who commit crimes, by threatening "mass deportation" camps,

“They have pledged to carry out the largest deportation, a mass deportation, in American history,” the US VP stated in a speech at a gathering organized by the nonprofit Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

“How's that gonna happen, massive raids? Massive detention camps?” she asked.