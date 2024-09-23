‘Merry Griftmas’: Melania Trump called out over new sales pitch, netizens remind her about foul-mouthed Christmas rant

Melania Trump, the former First Lady and alleged Christmas-hater, recently unveiled her surprising new career move amid her husband Donald Trump's second bid for the White House. In her post, Melania provided a website link to purchase the four limited edition Christmas ornaments collectively with the matching digital collectibles.(AP)

Taking to X on Saturday, Melania, who once slammed the festive season during Trump's tenure in the White House, declared she is now selling ornaments for Christmas, informing that “each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season.”

The 54-year-old former first lady captioned her post “Merry Christmas, AMERICA!” and expressed her excitement about revealing “2024’s Limited Edition Ornament series.” “Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories & bring warmth to your entire family. Happy collecting!” the mother of one added.

In her post, Melania provided a website link to purchase the four limited edition Christmas ornaments collectively with the matching digital collectibles.

Each ornament, which is handcrafted in the United States, bears the signature of the former First Lady.

The corresponding ornament is compatible with every digital item that is 3D animated, according the manufacturer USA Memorabilia.

The collection features four brass and enamel ornaments, including “Let It Snow,” “USA Star,” “Vote Liberty,” and “Love & Freedom,” and they cost between $75 and $90 or $315 plus tax and shipping for the whole set.

This year saw a significant increase, considering that each ornament sold for $35–$45 in 2023.

While one pendant seems to be slightly altered version of her Mother's Day necklace, another resembles a “Vote Freedom” necklace that she is also selling.

Melania Trump has started selling Christmas ornaments.

Netizens remind Melania of her White House Christmas past

Melania's interest in Christmas collectibles contrasts with her seeming lack of enthusiasm for holiday décor throughout the White House.

In 2018, she was caught on camera regretting about getting White House in the holiday spirit.

“You know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it right?” she stated in leaked audio published by her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020.

Melania's White House holiday decorations included “Tim Burton”-esque white wispy branches and blood crimson “murder trees” that received public controversy and were branded “un-American.”

Meanwhile, social media users quickly reminded Melania of her Christmas track record, mocking her foul-mouthed anti-holiday rant. Her critics called it another “grift” from the former First Lady and her family.

“We all know what you REALLY think about Christmas,” one X user wrote.

“You are always trying to sell something. Damn girl. Trump has you out here on the track to pay his legal bills,” another commented.

Few users mocked Melania with puns like “Merry Griftmas,” “A family of Grifters,” “the 12th day of Griftmas,” and “the grifting season.”

Despite the criticism, many people defended Melania. Kellyanne Conway stated that she “missed” Melania's White House's Christmas preparations in comparison to how First Lady Jill Biden decorated.

“It was very tastefully done,” she stated hailing Trump's wife.

Her memoir, named Melania, will be published on October 1, just a month before Trump's November 5 presidential battle against Vice President Kamala Harris.