Jill Biden sparks ‘clone’ theories with her 2024 Paris Olympics appearance: ‘I don’t like being lied to…'

US First Lady Jill Biden sparked ‘clone’ or ‘body double’ theories after her surprising appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday. The 73-year-old FLOTUS first attended the reception at Elysee Presidential Palace with several government officials and heads of state. First lady Jill Biden welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace ahead of an opening ceremony.(AP)

After her appearance at the ceremony, several users pointed out that Jill was with Joe Biden when he addressed the nation from Oval Office on his withdrawal from the White House race on Wednesday.

The First Lady left the US on July 24 and arrived in Paris the next day, when she met with the Team USA ahead of the opening ceremony.

Netizens wonder ‘when did Jill Biden leave for Paris?’

Meanwhile, social media user shared a video on X, compiling two clips of Jill Biden, one when she arrived in Paris for Olympics ceremony and another at the White House with Biden.

The caption of the video read, “Jill Biden in Paris alone for the Olympics opening and at WH the same day. Thoughts?” The AI bot in the video can be heard saying that Jill did not come back to the US for Biden's address.

“When did Jill Biden leave for the Paris Olympics 2024?” one user asked.

“Look at Jill on the right at the 21 second mark. AI was unable to keep up with her face while her hands were clapping and blanked out her face,” another user wrote.

While a third user wrote, “doubles”, the fourth noticed: “She’s wearing the same pants.”

“You are meant to believe you saw Jill Biden with Joe on Wednesday in the USA. You are also meant to believe she was in Paris in the build up to the Olympics. Even Grok confirms she wasn’t with Biden. I don’t care where she was, but I don’t like being lied to. Do you?” one more remarked.

Jill Biden maintains her blue style streak

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, and his spouse Brigitte greeted Jill Biden on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Jill Biden maintained her recent blue fashion trend at the opening ceremony. The First Lady wore a matching midi skirt, a tiny belt around her waist, and a pastel blue fitted shirt with sculpted shoulders.