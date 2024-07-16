Jill Biden's office advocated for Kim Cheatle's appointment as Secret Service director: Report

A recent report reveals that Jill Biden's office played a big role in advocating for Kim Cheatle's appointment as the new Secret Service director. Following a shooting at a Pennsylvania Trump rally that injured the former president, lawmakers are pressing top officials to testify, and Cheatle faces criticism from Trump's supporters and calls for her resignation over security failings. As the second woman to lead the Secret Service, her appointment was largely influenced by the advocacy of the First Lady's team, according to sources. Calls ascend for resignation of U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)

Kim Cheatle landed her job because of her ‘close relationship’ with Jill Biden

“Cheatle served on Dr. Biden’s second lady detail and Anthony pushed for her,” an insider told the NY Post on Monday. The ex senior director in global security at PepsiCo has been leading the group since September 2022, becoming its 27th director. She stepped in after James M Murray, who was the director from May 2019 to September 2022.

As per the outlet, four people familiar with President Biden's family, including Cheatle from the Obama-Biden era, mentioned that she was popular among Jill Biden and her top advisors, like Anthony Bernal. “Anthony has no national security or law enforcement experience. He should have no influence over the selection of the USSS director,” the source further added.

“I heard at the time she was being considered for director that Anthony had pushed her forward as an option,” another source added.

During Cheatle's official appointment, President Joe Biden said, 'Jill and I know firsthand Kim’s commitment to her job and to the Secret Service’s people and mission.' He added, 'When Kim served on my security detail when I was vice president, we came to trust her judgment and counsel.'"

Kim Cheatle to brief Congress on Trump's shooting incident

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped what was labelled as an assassination attempt. A bullet grazed his ear, causing bleeding, but he avoided fatal injury. The Secret Service instantly neutralised the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed at the scene.

Reports came out later, with people who saw it saying they tried to warn the Secret Service but were not listened to. Elon Musk also criticised the lack of attention. Cheatle is scheduled to brief Congress members on Tuesday about how the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, climbed 130 yards from Trump's rally in Butler, Pa., and shot bullets aimed at Trump from an AR-15-style rifle that was recovered from the site.

Despite criticism directed at the Secret Service director, another source came forward with praise, describing the director as reliable and well-liked.