Trump denies cognitive issues - 'Sarcastically' confused Obama, Biden?

In a recent town hall discussion with Fox News' Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump once again denied having any cognitive issues while addressing the ongoing debate surrounding his occasional confusion between President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Former President Donald Trump talks to supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub & Eatery, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.(AP)

"I'll say the real president is Barack Hussein Obama. They'll say he doesn't know who the president is; he thinks it's Barack Hussein Obama. No, I'm being sarcastic," Trump clarified during the Fox News town hall.

Despite his insistence on sarcasm, Trump commented on Biden's cognitive state, stating, "We have a man that can't put two sentences together. We have a man that doesn't know he's alive."

The town hall moment captured Trump acknowledging the gravity of the issue, emphasizing, "We shouldn't be joking about it."

These comments come as age becomes a significant focal point in the lead-up to the 2024 election, potentially setting the stage for a rematch between Trump and Biden. Some of Trump's Republican rivals have sought to highlight his age and cognitive state by spotlighting his recent verbal slip-ups.

Trump, who leads the race for the Republican nomination, has faced criticism for confusing Obama and Biden on multiple occasions, with rivals pointing to instances where he mixed up campaign locations and leaders of foreign nations.

Responding to critics on his Truth Social platform, Trump defended his occasional confusion, claiming he was "sarcastically" inserting Obama's name to highlight external influences in the country's governance.

In a notable post, Trump asserted that he "ACED" a cognitive test during his recent physical exam, reinforcing his claim of being mentally sound.

Despite being close in age to Biden, who holds the record as the oldest elected president, polls suggest Americans view age as a more significant concern for Biden than for Trump. Recent polls indicate that a considerable number of respondents feel Biden is too old for the presidency, contrasting with opinions about Trump's age and mental sharpness.