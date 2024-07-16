Donald Trump chooses senator JD Vance as his vice president pick

Donald Trump revealed on social media Monday that he has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential candidate. Trump chooses Sen. J.D. Vance as his Vice President pick(Reuters)

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump announces his running mate

After narrowly escaping an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump launched his RNC Convention in Milwaukee and finally announced his highly anticipated VP choice. Trump picked US Senator JD Vance as his VP, giving the Ohio Republican a big boost. Vance has been on board with Trump's populist plans, even after he used to be pretty critical of him.

As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," the former US president wrote on Truth Social.

JD Vance, who used to be against the Republican candidate eight years back, a detail that Democrats might bring up, has turned around and now backs the former president. By picking Senator Vance, Donald Trump is showing he's really focusing on key states in the Midwest that are up for grabs in the next election, like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Vance's Ohio roots and his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" align him with Trump's voter base in the region.

JD Vance was the leading contender to be chosen as Trump’s running mate. The political leader, who didn't hold back in pointing fingers at Joe Biden for the recent shooting on Trump, has quickly become a big deal in the MAGA movement in just over two years in office. The 48-year-old newbie senator from Ohio is said to be the Republican’s first pick.

Donald Trump chosen as official Republican nominee

Donald Trump won the Republican party's spot for the presidential race after Florida's group of representatives voted to make it happen. Earlier, the roll call had commenced to officially nominate Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate at the GOP convention in Milwaukee following nominating speeches. Trump's son, Eric Trump, stood up for the Florida team when they had to make the final call.

Donald Trump ‘made a great choice’

The former POTUS, eyeing a second term, is said to have made a wise choice in selecting J.D. Vance as his running mate. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and other top Republicans have praised the decision.

“President Trump has made a great choice and Senator Vance will be a great partner as they campaign together this fall,” DeWine said in a statement as per CNN.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was notified just before the final decision that he would not be Trump's running mate, also commended the Republican leader for his selection.

Donald Trump “is the strongest leader to enter the political arena in modern American history! Today he selected @JdVance1 as his running mate, whose small town roots and service to country make him a powerful voice for the America First Agenda. I look forward to campaigning for the Trump-Vance ticket to Make America Great Again!” Burgum wrote on X.