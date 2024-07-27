Ram Charan, Upasana get drenched as they visit Paris Olympics. See pics

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana made their presence felt at the Paris Olympics, which kicked off on Saturday in the French capital. They even got drenched in the rain and shared pictures and videos of them from the inaugural event. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi shares ‘serene moment’ with Ram Charan, Klin Kaara before attending Olympics 2024 inauguration in Paris) Ram Charan and Upasana attend Paris Olympics

Ram, Upasana at Olympics

Ram took to his Instagram Stories on Friday evening IST and shared a picture of him seated at the Paris Olympics, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. He wore a black T-shirt, a brown jacket, and a white hat, with sunglasses. He simply shared the picture with an image of the Olympics rings.

Ram Charan at Paris Olympics

Upasana gave a further glimpse into their Olympics visit on her Instagram Stories. She shared a video of her walking at a Paris Olympics site with a couple of French musicians playing in the background. She chose an all-white attire – crop top, shrug, and skirt with a white hat and brown belt for the occasion. She smiled at the camera as she walked around, taking in the festivities.

Chiranjeevi, Surekha also in Paris

She also shared a picture of her and Ram seated at a round table, with her hair drenched and her body covered with a raincoat. She added hashtags – ‘drenched’ and ‘Paris Olympics 2024’ – along with the picture.

Earlier, she also shared a video of her father-in-law and actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha from behind as the two walked on the streets of Paris. They twinned in black--Chiranjeevi wore a black T-shirt, trousers, shoes, and blazer, while his wife chose a black saree and blouse for the occasion. Upasana also added the Olympic ring emojis and used playful instrumental music in all her Instagram Stories from Paris.

Upasana and Ram Charan at Paris Olympics

On Thursday, Chiranjeevi had shared a family portrait on X, of him, Ram, Surekha, Upasana and his granddaughter Klin Kaara from Hyde Park, London, with the caption, “Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons (smile emoji).”

While Ram will be next seen in Game Changer, Chiranjeevi will star in Vishambhara.