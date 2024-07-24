Chiranjeevi shares ‘serene moment’ with Ram Charan, Klin Kaara before attending Olympics 2024 inauguration in Paris

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that he and his family will be attending the Olympics 2024 inauguration in Paris. Ahead of that, he shared that he’s enjoying a ‘serene moment’ with his family in London. (Also Read: Ram Charan’s Game Changer postponed; might clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par on Christmas) Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Surekha and Klin Kaara in London.

‘En route to Paris’

Chiranjeevi shared a picture on X showing him pushing his granddaughter Klin Kaara’s pram. His wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana also walk alongside him. Chiranjeevi revealed that the picture was taken at Hyde Park in London.

He wrote, “Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :)” revealing that they will be at the inaugural event in Paris.

“Charan looks so schway!” commented a fan under the picture, while another wrote, “Klin Kaara the lucky one.” One person wrote, “Nice weather down in Paris too,” while another commented with thumbs up emojis and “Olympics Inaugural event.”

Upasana’s birthday

Upasana recently turned a year old and Ram had a sweet birthday wish for her. Sharing an adorable selfie of them together, he wrote, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” In return, Upasana thanked him and praised his selfie skills writing, “Thank you Mr C. Ur selfie skills are (ok hand and smiling face with hearts emojis).”

Upasana celebrated her 35th birthday on July 21. Mahesh Babu's actor-wife Namrata Shirodkar and actor, Lavanya Tripathi also took to their Instagram handles to wish Upasana on her birthday, sharing unseen pictures of her. Upasana reposted the wishes on her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara, where Trisha Krishnan will be his co-star. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor in a key role and will be released in January next year. Chiranjeevi's hit film Indra (2002) will also re-release in theatres on August 22 on his birthday.

Ram will be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah as his co-stars. The film will be released in December. He will also star in films by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar, with the former film also starring Janhvi Kapoor.