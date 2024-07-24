Celine Dion to make her comeback at the opening ceremony at Paris Olympics 2024: Report

Celine at Paris

The report added that Celine was spotted in Paris, as she made her way at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées. It is the same location where Lady Gaga, who is also rumoured to be a potential opening ceremony performer, has been staying for a few days.

The details about Celine Dion's performance has been kept under wraps. If she returns on stage at Paris on July 26, it would mark the singer's first performance since stopping her tour after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

More details

Celine had revealed that after months of struggling with heath issues like muscle spasms and stiffness she had officially been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune disorder.

The singer made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year in February, when she took the stage and received a standing ovation. She presented the last award of the night- Album of the Year to Taylor Swift's Midnights. “When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said.

A documentary, titled I AM | Celine Dion was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, which took an intimate look into the diagnosis of the rare neurological disorder and the consequences it entails on her life and career.

The Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France.