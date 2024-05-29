Chiranjeevi thrilled to meet Ajith Kumar on the sets of Vishwambhara: ‘Memories galore to cherish’

Actors Chiranjeevi and Ajith Kumar had a delightful reunion in Hyderabad while shooting for their respective films, Vishwambhara and Good Bad Ugly. The meeting was filled with shared memories, which Chiranjeevi later shared on Instagram through pictures. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi says Teja Sajja fulfilled his dream by starring in HanuMan) Chiranjeevi and Ajith Kumar met each other in Hyderabad.

‘I was so delighted’

In the pictures shared by Chiranjeevi, he is dressed in a dark shirt paired with a t-shirt and a gold chain — his look for the upcoming film. Ajith is dressed in his trademark style of a shirt and chinos. “Had a surprise Star guest on the sets of #Vishwambhara last evening. The very affectionate Ajit Kumar who’s shooting next doors visited & we spent some great time chatting up and fondly recollecting the time of his debut film ‘Prema Pustakam’ whose music launch was done by me,” wrote Chiranjeevi.

He also shared how they reminisced when Ajith’s wife Shalini played a child actor in Chiranjeevi’s 1990 hit film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which starred Sridevi. He wrote, “And what’s more,his better half, Shalini acted as one of the endearing kids in my film ‘Jagadekaveerudu Atilokasundari’. Clearly there were memories galore to cherish. I was so delighted at the peaks of stardom Ajit has attained over the years and yet how he remained a beautiful soul at heart!”

Ajith rides after work

Ajith is an avid biker, often taking long rides on his bike with fellow two-wheeler enthusiasts. He was recently spotted by fans taking a ride back to his hotel room after shooting at Ramoji Film City. Dressed in full biking gear, complete with a jacket and helmet, Ajith could be seen riding through Hyderabad traffic even as the fan who spotted him continued taking his video until he reached the hotel. Fans were thrilled to see the actor riding to work and back while in Hyderabad also.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi is shooting for Mallidi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ashika Ranganath. The film will be released for Sankranthi next year on January 10. Ajith is shooting for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad. He has wrapped up shooting for Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi, which also stars Trisha. The release date for both films are yet to be announced.