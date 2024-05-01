Happy birthday Ajith Kumar: Why the Mankatha star is Vidaa Muyarchi personified

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar, aka AK, celebrates his 53rd birthday on May 1 and to commemorate this occasion, his superhit film with director Vishnu Vardhan, Billa, is re-releasing in theatres. Billa, starring AK with Nayanthara, released in theatres in 2007 and became the highest grossing film for the Tamil star (before Mankatha) whose fans believe he is the truly th GOAT. While his fans are conducting numerous social service activities around the globe on the occasion of his birthday, the Aasai star celebrated a quiet birthday at home with his family. And the avid biker received none other than a smashing Ducati as a gift from his wife, Shalini, for his 53rd birthday! Ajith Kumar on a road trip in Europe.

Man of determination

Like many stars, Ajith Kumar has numerous passions and one of them is biking. We have seen pictures of the Billa star traveling right up to the Himalayas with his Thunivu co-star Manju Warrier. In fact, Manju was so taken up with travelling the world on bikes that she eventually bought a BMW GS1250 in Kochi. On that occasion, she wrote on her social media, “A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. (heart emoji) P.S: Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. (smile emoji) Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir (heart emoji).”

Now, did you know that Ajith Kumar has an impressive collection of bikes? While Shalini Ajith Kumar has now gifted him a snazzy new Ducati, he also owns a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 RR, Aprilia Caponord 1200, BMW K 1300 S and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.

His love for bikes and racing

But Ajith’s biking journey has not been easy - he’s a big huge motorsport enthusiast who took part in races (cars and bikes) and after his debut in Amaravathi (1993), the actor broke his spinal cord in a car racing accident. He was bedridden for a year but bounced back strongly as an actor and on the race track as well. If this is not vidaamuyarchi (determination), then what is?

In 2023, the star announced that he was doing a bike tour around the world and the first leg was across India. His manager Suresh Chandraa then posted that he was starting the second leg of the world tour in 2023 after the release of Thunivu and currently, the Veeram star is once again on a tour.

In September last year, Ajith turned entrepreneur and launched Venus Motorcycle Tours with first trips planned across Rajasthan, Oman, UAE, Thailand and New Zealand. The star is actually leading a group of bikers himself which fans hailed as a fantastic initiative.

And in a video posted in March this year, we saw Ajith giving biking tips to his fellow riders proving why he is a super petrolhead. The group has apparently completed tours of Oman and Rajasthan so far.

Despite his busy shooting schedule and the major injuries he sustained due to car and bike crashes, Ajith Kumar has shown that he has lot of vivegam (wisdom), thunivu (courage), veeram (bravery) and valimai (strength) by overcoming the challenges and following his passions so that he leaves behind a varalaru (history) not just in films but in the lives of his fans too. Here’s wishing Ajith Kumar a happy birthday!