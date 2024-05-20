Ajith Kumar flips the bird in his first look from Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly

Actor Ajith Kumar’s first look from his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly was released recently. The film's director, Adhik Ravichandran of Bagheera and Mark Anthony fame, couldn't contain his excitement as he shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter), expressing how thrilled he was to work with the star. (Also Read: Why Ajith Kumar is Vidaa Muyarchi personified) Ajith Kumar's first look from Good Bad Ugly.

Ajith’s first look in Good Bad Ugly

The poster of Good Bad Ugly shows Ajith dressed in a flashy green and gold shirt with tattoos covering his arms. It shows his three personalities. One is seen with a serious look on his face, while the other seems ready to get in a fight. The third seems more playful, flipping the bird to the camera with a playful smile on his face. The table in front of him is covered with guns, bullets and brass knuckles.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

‘Presenting first look as a fan boy’

Adhik shared the poster on his X, calling Ajith a ‘versatile’ actor and writing, “I’m working with the most versatile performer ever, who can deliver Good Bad Ugly at the same time. Magic of life is, sticking my Star’s poster in my cupboard and placing banners in theatres. And now presenting this first look poster not only as a fan boy, but also as a fan boy director. Thank you Universe & Kadavule #Ajith sir. @SureshChandraa sir. @MythriOfficial. #Naveen sir, #Ravi sir, #Dinesh sir.”

About Good Bad Ugly

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing Good Bad Ugly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film’s shooting commenced this month in Hyderabad. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film, which will have cinematography handled by Abinadhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced. The film is slated to be released during Pongal next year. Adhik played the role of Vishwa in Ajith’s Tamil remake of Pink, titled Nerkonda Paarvai. This is his first film with Ajith as a director.