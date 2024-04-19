Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan cast vote in Chennai. Watch

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan were clicked at polling booths in Chennai on Friday morning. The actors stepped out to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Rakshit Shetty and others mourn veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish's demise) Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan cast their vote in Chennai.

Rajini, Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan vote

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Ajith was one of the first actors to vote in Chennai. “Actor Ajith Kumar came at 6:45 am and waited and was one of the earliest ones to vote,” he wrote on X, sharing a video of the actor at the polling booth. ANI also spotted the actor voting in Thiruvanmiyur early on Friday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A few minutes later, Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan were also spotted by the press and fans, lining up to cast their vote at polling booths. The actors showed off their inked fingers to the press, posing for clicks, before making their way.

Rajinikanth, Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan spoke to the press after voting, urging people to come out and perform their civic duty. More Kollywood stars are expected to turn up at polling stations to cast their votes on Friday.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Upcoming work

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 film Thunivu. He is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav. Rajinikanth was recently seen in Lal Salaam, he will soon be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. Both films will release this year.

Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in Ayalaan and will soon star in Amaran and an untitled film, directed by AR Murugadoss. Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, starring Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Shreekumar. The film is an adaptation of India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which is based on Mukund Varadarajan.