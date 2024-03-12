Salman Khan announces 'one of the most ambitious films' with Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss. Check details

Actor Salman Khan announced his next film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Salman shared a picture featuring the trio. The film will be released on Eid next year. (Also Read | Salman Khan gets angry at fan for filming a video without his consent. Watch) Salman Khan's next film is with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss.

Salman announces next film

The actor captioned the post, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025." More details about the film are awaited.

Sajid Nadiadwala calls film 'ambitious'

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson also posted the same photo and wrote, "Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @beingsalmankhan , as we team up with the brilliant @a.r.murugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date. Releasing on EID 2025."

About Salman, Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman earlier collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala for many films, including Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick. Murugadoss is a man behind superhits such as Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and many more in the Tamil film industry.

Salman Khan's recent films

Salman was last seen in the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The action thriller film was helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull. An official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan, as per news agency ANI.

The actor was recently seen at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He performed on stage to his hit tracks such as Jag Ghoomeya, Teri Meri, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, and others. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika were held from March 1 to March 3. Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar to attend the event of businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

