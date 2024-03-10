Salman Khan gets angry at fan for filming a video without his consent. Watch

Salman Khan lost his cool after a fan tried to take a video of him. The video was shared on Instagram by the same man. In the video, Salman was seen walking with his security team when a fan took out his mobile phone and tried to record him at the airport. Salman pointed his finger towards him and asked him to turn off the phone immediately. (Also read: Anant Ambani tries to lift Salman Khan at wild afterparty, asks his bodyguard Shera for help. Watch) Salman Khan told the fan to switch off his phone immediately.

Salman angry at fan

In the video, Salman Khan was seen angrily reacting to a fan trying to film him without his permission. After a member from his security team tried to tell him not to do so, Salman said, “Keep your phone off!” The fan put down his phone and apologized immediately.

Salman Khan was one of the many stars from Bollywood who visited Jamnagar again a few days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. The gala affair spanned three days and saw performances from Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali and others.

More about Salman from Ambani bash

In an inside video from Akon's performance, Salman was seen dancing to the hit track Chammak Challo. Anant Ambani even tried to lift Salman Khan on stage during the performance. After he was unable to do so, Anant called Salman's bodyguard Shera, who was seen standing near the stage. Shera then came on stage and lifted Salman to a loud cheer from everyone.

Furthermore, Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan came together after years and treated fans to a performance. They were seen doing the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song from Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR. They also performed to Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, did dance steps from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

