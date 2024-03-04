Anant Ambani tries to lift Salman Khan at wild afterparty, asks his bodyguard Shera for help. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities saw a host of celebrities in Jamnagar over the weekend. Singer Akon was one of the guests for Sunday evening, and he was seen singing in a star-studded performance on stage. In an inside video from his show posted on Reddit, actor Salman Khan was seen dancing on stage, when he was lifted up by his bodyguard Shera. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Radhika Merchant dance to Chammak Challo with Akon at Ambani bash. Watch) Salman Khan and Anant Ambani during Akon's performance.

Salman Khan dances on stage

In the video, it is Anant Ambani, who tries to lift Salman Khan on stage during Akon's performance. After he is unable to lift Salman, Anant calls Shera, who was seen standing near the stage. Shera then comes on stage and lifts Salman up to a loud cheer from everyone. This moment was captured by Akon on his phone. Salman even started to cheer and groove along with the dhol beats with his hands up in the air.

During his Chammak Challo performance, Akon was seen singing on stage with a host of celebrities that included Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Salman Khan and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. He took to Instagram to post a video of the same, and wrote in the caption, “Best pre-wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening”

On day two of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala, Salman was joined with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as they came together after years and treated fans with their electrifying performance. They were seen doing the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song from Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer RRR. They also performed on Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Besides the Khans, several other Bollywood celebrities attended the mega bash. It included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor were also part of the mega bash.

