Ranveer Singh cuddles with Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone is so amused by it. Watch video from Jamnagar

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities as well as sports personalities such as MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, and other VIP guests had a gala time at the just-concluded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. One of the inside videos from Sunday's star-studded event shows actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together, watching a performance on stage. Also read: 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone were seen together on Sunday at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Deepika, Ranveer, Aamir's video

In the clip, Deepika Padukone dressed in a red saree, and Ranveer Singh, who wore a white ethnic outfit, shared a light moment with Aamir Khan, who sat on the ground. The couple was seen joking and laughing with Aamir, who seemingly was clicking a selfie with parents-to-be Ranveer and Deepika. The short clip also featured Ranveer with his arms around Aamir as they watched what looked like singer Lucky Ali's stage performance.

Ranveer, Deepika at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone could be seen exuding major couple goals with their stylish looks throughout the three-day Ambani gala in Jamnagar. From their classic black gown and white formal suit on day 1 to their striking ethnic looks on day 2 and equally stylish saree and kurta looks on day 3, Deepika and Ranveer decked up in their designer best at the Ambani celebrations.

The couple also took to the stage on day 2 and performed to Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer's 2016 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer wore a black sherwani with a hint of blue, while Deepika dazzled in a golden and silver lehenga and wore gold jewellery. Ranveer also spoke about him becoming a father before dancing on stage; he complimented Deepika's 'natural glow'. Ranveer and Deepika had announced her pregnancy on February 29 via a sweet Instagram post.

