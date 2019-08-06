e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Boney Kapoor says he has managed to fulfil wife Sridevi’s dream after Nerkonda Paarvai’s first show

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to mention that with the release his first Tamil production, Nerkonda Paarvai, he has fulfilled his wife, late Sridevi’s wish.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:44 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
During the making of English Vinglish, Ajith had promised to Sridevi that he would do a film with Boney Kapoor.
During the making of English Vinglish, Ajith had promised to Sridevi that he would do a film with Boney Kapoor.(Instagram)
         

Producer Boney Kapoor, whose maiden Tamil production venture Nerkonda Paarvai debuted in Singapore on Tuesday, says he has managed to fulfil his late wife and veteran actor Sridevi’s dream.

According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish, Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

The filmmaker on Tuesday morning, tweeted: “I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream.

 

“It couldn’t have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama Pink. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 16:44 IST

