Boney Kapoor says he has managed to fulfil wife Sridevi’s dream after Nerkonda Paarvai’s first show

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:44 IST

Producer Boney Kapoor, whose maiden Tamil production venture Nerkonda Paarvai debuted in Singapore on Tuesday, says he has managed to fulfil his late wife and veteran actor Sridevi’s dream.

According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish, Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

The filmmaker on Tuesday morning, tweeted: “I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream.

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream



It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

Also read: Anurag Kashyap on Article 370 of Kashmir being revoked: One man knows what’s right for 1.20 cr people, gets criticised on Twitter

“It couldn’t have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama Pink. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 16:44 IST