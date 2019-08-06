Anurag Kashyap on Article 370 of Kashmir being revoked: One man knows what’s right for 1.20 cr people, gets criticised on Twitter

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:17 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap became the latest celebrity to comment on scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution from Jammu & Kashmir, announced by the Narendra Modi government, on Monday. The filmmaker, without naming PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah, wrote one man knew what was right for billion-plus Indians and about Article 370.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it.” The tweet immediately drew the ire of many on Twitter with users writing that it was democratically elected government with the mandate to formulate policies.

You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019

One user wrote: “The man is question is a democratically elected PM with a thumping majority. He has promised Abrogation of #Article370 in his election manifesto. People liked his idea and voted for him. He represents the will of majority of the electorate.”

Yet another, replying to Anurag, said: “We voted him to do this, nothing scary. Let this liberals cry.” Another Twitter user wrote: “I think that’s exactly what we call democracy... We elect one man, we give him power to take decisions in national interest..And u know what’s exciting? that after 70 years India has got a Man who has a caliber to take brave decisions.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri invites you to explore unseen corners of Mannat, says ‘This is a house with no rules.’ See pics

Anurag, of course, did not stop at the said tweet alone. He also expressed his concern over the manner in which the entire episode was approached. He write in Hindi: “Article 370 ya 35A ke baare mein main zyada nahin kah sakta. Iska implication, history ya facts main abhi bhi samjha nahin hoon. Kabhi lagta hai jaanaa chahiye tha, kabhi lagta hai kyun gaya. Naa main Kashmir musalmaan hoon na Kashmiri Pandit. Mera Kashmiri dost kahta hai Kashmir ki kahaani Roshomon ki tarah hai. Kai pehlu hain Kashmir ke. Sabhi sahi hain sabhi galat. Bas itna jaanta hoon ki jis tareeke se yah sab hua, sahi nahin hua. (I can’t say much about Article 370 or 35A. I haven’t understood its implication, history or facts. Sometimes, I think good that it went, at other times, I feel why was it necessary. Neither am I a Kashmiri Muslim, not a Kashmiri Pandit. My Kashmiri friend tells me that Kashmir’s story is like Roshomon; there are several sides to it--all are correct, all are wrong too. I only know that the manner in which it happened, it wasn’t correct).”

Article 370 या 35A, के बारे में में ज़्यादा नहीं कह सकता । इसका implication, history, या facts मैं अभी भी समझा नहीं हूँ । कभी लगता है जाना चाहिए था , कभी लगता है क्यों गया ।ना मैं कश्मीरी मुसलमान हूँ ना कश्मीरी पंडित ।मेरा कश्मीरी दोस्त कहता है कश्मीर की कहानी Roshomon की तरह है — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019

कई पहलू है कश्मीर के । सभी सही हैं और सभी ग़लत । बस इतना जानता हूँ की जिस तरीक़े से यह सब हुआ , सही नहीं था । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019

The tweets in Hindi too were slammed. One person wrote in Hindi: “Jab History, Fact ke baare mein nahin pataa hai toh kyun chichiya rahaa hai (If you don’t know history and fact, then why are you writing about it).”

On Monday, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their views on the move. Several celebs like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Gul Panag among others welcoming the move, there were many others who expressed concern and prayed for peace in the region.

Check out their tweets here:

370 gone!

That was an incredibly bold move.

Good luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

Stay safe one and all in #JammuKashmir — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) August 4, 2019

Anxiously waiting to know what’s happening in #Kashmir . Can’t imagine an entire state being put under this uncertainty. We cannot have another era of violence . Just hoping and praying ... this night of distress is over and clarity and peace would surface .#StandwithKashmir — Onir (@IamOnir) August 5, 2019

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 12:44 IST