Shalini Ajith shares adorable pic with husband Ajith on their 23rd wedding anniversary, see post

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with their friends and family members on Monday. Shalini took to her Instagram page to share an adorable photo which has gone viral on social media. The comment section is flooded with wishes from celebrities and fans. Also read: Ajith Kumar poses with wife Shalini and kids on holiday, fans call them 'adorable family'. See pics Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini has shared a picture on their wedding anniversary.

Shalini, who joined Instagram last year, regularly shares pictures from their celebrations and holidays every now and then. Her latest post is from her 23rd anniversary celebration with Ajith. She shared a black-and-white picture from the celebrations. The couple can be seen hugging each other with Ajith holding a piece of cake in his hand. She captioned the post, "23 yrs... (sic)," followed by heart emojis.

Shalini shared a post on her and Ajith's wedding anniversary.

In the comments section, several celebrity friends wished the couple. Actor and television host DD wrote, “So lovely , many happy returns of this day mam n sir (sic).” Actor Indraja Sankar wrote: “Inspiring. Forever sir and mam (sic).”

Ajith and Shalini recently returned from a holiday in Dubai. Shalini had shared some pictures from the dreamy holiday on her Instagram page and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

On the work-front, Ajith’s last release Thunivu grossed over ₹200 crore globally during its theatrical run. The project marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier in a key role.

Thunivu is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. In the film, Ajith was seen playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control over a bank with hostages.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s next project will be announced on his upcoming birthday on May 1. It was earlier to be directed by Vignesh Shivn but the filmmaker recently confirmed that the makers were not happy with the script. Lyca Productions has roped in Magizh Thirumeni to direct the project. In a recent fan’s meet, Shivan congratulated Magizh for bagging the opportunity to direct Ajith. He said that it’ll be a big step up for him in his career.

