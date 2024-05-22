Ajith Kumar released his first look from Good Bad Ugly so he could click selfies with fans: Report

Actor Ajith Kumar’s first look from Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly was released on Sunday without much commotion. The sudden drop surprised fans who had been used to production houses teasing new updates for days. However, a report by TOI claims that Ajith had a charming reason for doing that. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar flips the bird in his first look from Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly) Ajith Kumar's first-look from Good Bad Ugly.

Ajith wants to indulge fans

The TOI report claims that it was decided on May 3 that the film would go on floors on May 10. Despite the short time, 700 workers managed to put up sets in 3 locations in 7 days, with the work done by May 9, claims the report. After going on floors, Ajith decided to share his first look from the film to indulge the hardworking crew with selfies and not inevitably leak his look. And now that his quirky look from the film has been released, Ajith can give as many selfies as he wishes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The report quotes a source from the film’s unit, “The crew (of Good Bad Ugly) were eager to take selfies with Ajith, but the team had to keep declining because he was in a new look and they were concerned the look might get leaked. Since the workers toiled to put up the sets in record time, Ajith felt like they should release the first look right away so he could oblige their selfie requests. This is why the first look was released without much promotion.”

Adhik, the Ajith fan boy

Sharing Ajith’s first look from the film on his X (formerly Twitter), Adhik revealed just how much of a fan he was of the actor, writing, “I’m working with the most versatile performer ever, who can deliver Good Bad Ugly at the same time. Magic of life is, sticking my Star’s poster in my cupboard and placing banners in theatres. And now presenting this first look poster not only as a fan boy, but also as a fan boy director. Thank you Universe & Kadavule #Ajith sir. @SureshChandraa sir. @MythriOfficial. #Naveen sir, #Ravi sir, #Dinesh sir.”