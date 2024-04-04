Ajith Kumar meets Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer T Natarajan and celebrates his birthday. See pics

Cricketer T Natarajan celebrates his birthday on April 4. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler had actor Ajith Kumar attending his bash, celebrating the momentous occasion with him. Pictures of the actor feeding the cricketer cake have gone viral on X. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar whips up some piping hot biryani for his biker friends. Watch) Ajith Kumar was on a biking trip when he met T Natarajan and celebrated his birthday(X)

Ajith meets Natarajan

Fans of both Ajith and Natarajan were surprised to see the duo together. In the pictures shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ajith and Natarajan can be seen posing together all smiles for a click. In the other pictures, Ajith can be seen cheering as Natarajan cuts a birthday cake, even feeding him a slice and vice versa.

Muthaiah Muralidharan was also present at the bash. Ajith is currently on a bike trip to Madhya Pradesh with actor Arav. He seems to have met Natarajan during a break in Hyderabad. The cricketer is in the city to play against Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2020, a sweet incident involving Ajith took place on Natarajan’s birthday. Back then, when he made his international debut as a bowler for India against Australia in Sydney, Ajith’s fans had held a banner featuring the actor and wishing the cricketer good luck.

Upcoming work

Ajith is currently taking a break from work to complete a riding trip. The actor was recently hospitalised in Chennai when he went in for a general checkup. The doctors had found an inflamed nerve going from his ear to his brain, it was operated on. The actor was discharged and has recuperated well since then.

He will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The actor’s team shared a video on Thursday that sees him pulling off a risky stunt for the film on his own, without the use of a body double. The video was taken in 2023 in Azerbaijan and sees him trying to control an SUV, which unfortunately flips. The film has been shot in India and Azerbaijan so far. Ajith will also team up with Adhik Ravichander for a film titled Good Bad Ugly.

