Chiranjeevi says Teja Sajja fulfilled his dream by starring in HanuMan: I wanted to make a film like that long ago

Chiranjeevi shared just how proud he was of Teja Sajja at the South Indian Film Festival organised by Aha in Hyderabad. When the actor was asked which is the one film he wished he should have done, he surprised everyone by talking about how the HanuMan actor fulfilled his dream. (Also Read: Teja Sajja interview: HanuMan was an eye opener for India, hope my next film makes waves too) Teja Sajja began his career as a child actor by working in Chiranjeevi's films

‘I feel satisfied he has done HanuMan’

Rajeev Masand, who was hosting a talk on-stage, asked Chiranjeevi, “What is the one film you wish you had a chance to do? Many of them will name your films. Is there a film you see and think, I wish I had done that.”

Chiranjeevi replied, “The guy who wore the jacket (pointing towards Teja)…He started his career as a child artist with me. Was that 25 years back? Yeah. He did more films with me after that, like Indra (in 2002). That’s how he grew up.”

The actor also stated that Teja grew up on film sets, drawing inspiration from him and eventually made his dream come true. “He doesn’t belong to any film family. He started liking me, drawing inspiration from my films. Now he did a film on Hanuman (HanuMan), I wanted to do that long ago. But, when he did it, I was satisfied. He’s a part of my journey, I don’t see him as separate. Now, he has received such acclaims,” he said, to which Teja stood up, folded his hands and thanked him.

Teja as a child actor

For the unversed, Teja began his career as a child actor, debuting with the 1998 film Choodalani Vundhi, starring Chiranjeevi. He later starred in Mahesh Babu’s Raja Kumarudu, Venkatesh’s Kalisundam Raa, Jagapathi Babu’s Bachi and more. He teamed up with Chiranjeevi for films like Indra and Tagore also. Years later, Teja debuted in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oh Baby as a young musician before starring as a lead in the 2021 film Zombie Reddy.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta and also starring Trisha Krishnan. The film will release on Sankranthi next year. Teja is starring in a yet-to-be-announced action adventure film, which will see him share the screen with another Tollywood actor who plays the antagonist.

