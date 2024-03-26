 HanuMan OTT release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada: Teja Sajja film to stream on this platform; find out date, details - Hindustan Times
HanuMan OTT release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada: Teja Sajja film to stream on this platform; find out date, details

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 26, 2024 10:04 AM IST

HanuMan: Prasanth Varma’s first superhero film in his newly launched universe will get a third OTT release on Disney+ Star in three new languages.

Director Prasanth Varma’s superhero film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, will get a third OTT release. The film will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. (Also Read: Hanuman director Prasanth Varma: The success of this will allow me to make another, producers might not give big budgets)

Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan
Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

HanuMan's third digital release

Prasanth took to X on Tuesday to announce that HanuMan will stream on the OTT platform from April 5. He wrote, “Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of HanuMan premieres April 5th on @DisneyPlusHS… HanuMan on Hotstar.” 

The superhero film was supposed to stream on Maha Shivaratri but it had a delayed digital release. The Hindi version of the film began streaming on JioCinema from March 16, while the Telugu version began streaming on Zee5 on March 18. Its release on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada makes it the third digital release for the film.

About HanuMan

HanuMan was released in theatres in January, clashing with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, yet holding its own. The film tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after coming across a totem in his village. How he stands up for his people against a capitalistic villain (Vinay) with the help of his sister (Varalaxmi) and lover (Amritha) forms the tale.

What’s next

Prasanth has gone back to sets, shooting for an unrevealed film tentatively titled Project O. While it’s rumoured that Anupama Parameswaran will star in the film, an official announcement is yet to be made. The director has also begun work on the pre-production of Jai Hanuman, the sequel of HanuMan. It remains to be seen who will be cast in the titular role in the film. Teja has also given his nod to a multi-starrer yet to be announced. He will also be seen in a film directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan OTT release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada: Teja Sajja film to stream on this platform; find out date, details
