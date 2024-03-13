Amit Shah applauds Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma for ‘commendable job on superhit film HanuMan'

Union home minister Amit Shah recently met team HanuMan and was all praise for them. He took to X to share pictures from the meeting and share his views on the superhero film, that’s first in Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe. (Also Read: HanuMan is culturally rooted, not religious: Director Prasanth Varma) Amit Shah met HanuMan's Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma recently

Amit Shah’s post

Amit wrote on his X account, “Met the talented actor Shri @tejasajja123 and film director Shri @PrasanthVarma of the recent superhit movie Hanuman. The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects.” In the pictures shared by him, Teja and Prasanth can be seen gifting Amit an idol of Lord Hanuman.

Teja seemed on cloud nine about the meet, writing on his X, “An absolute honour to meet @AmitShah sir. Humbled and thankful for your kind words sir.” Prasanth also re-shared Amit’s post on X, writing, “It was a privilege meeting you sir. Your kind words and encouragement have left a lasting impact on us.”

About HanuMan

HanuMan was released in theatres in January and later began streaming digitally on Zee 5. The film tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after coming across a totem in his village. How he stands up for his people against a capitalistic villain (Vinay Rai) with the help of his sister (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) and lover (Amritha Aiyer) forms the tale.

The film’s sequel Jai Hanuman is currently in pre-production. The filmmakers are yet to announce who has been cast in the titular role. The film will take the story forward from where HanuMan was left off. Prasanth also announced another film in his cinematic universe called Adhira, starring Kalyan Dasari. The film will seemingly delve into Lord Indira’s lore and it remains to be seen how it connects to HanuMan.

