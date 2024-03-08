OTT releases to watch this weekend: HanuMan, Showtime, Merry Christmas, Maharani S3, Damsel and more

If nothing that released in the theatres lately excited you and you’d rather watch something in the comfort of your home, we’ve got you covered. This week saw a lot of exciting releases you can catch up on – from Showtime on Disney+ Hotstar to Damsel on Netflix, there’s something for everyone in all languages. If non-fiction is your jam, there have been some gripping releases on that front too. (Also Read: March 2024 upcoming movies: The Crew, Laapataa Ladies, Yodha, Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, Murder Mubarak and more) OTT releases to watch this weekend: Pick and choose from films and shows this weekend

Showtime, Disney+ Hotstar

Created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, this Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana-starrer is an “epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema.” Showtime gives a sneak peek into what happens in Bollywood, apart from delving into nepotism and power struggles.

HanuMan, ZEE5

Directed by Prasanth Varma, this Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer tells the story of an underdog who gains superpowers with the help of a totem. HanuMan was released theatrically on January 12 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A sequel called Jai Hanuman is in the works too.

Merry Christmas, Netflix India

Sriram Raghavan’s mystery thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif was filmed in Tamil and Hindi, and released theatrically on January 12. Merry Christmas is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge by Frédéric Dard. It tells the story of two strangers who meet on the night of Christmas Eve, but their romance soon turns into a nightmare.

Maharani Season 3, SonyLIV

The third season of the political series created by Subhash Kapoor sees Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq in the lead roles. The series is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s. The first season of the show premiered in 2021, with the second season streaming a year later.

Damsel, Netflix

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Millie Bobby Brown-starrer tells the story of a young woman who is about to have her fairytale come true. She agrees to marry a handsome prince, but realises her fairytale might just be a nightmare. She must rely solely on her wits to survive the traps that have been set for her.

Blackberry, Apple TV+

Matt Johnson’s Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, and Matt Johnson-starrer is a fictional take on the creation of BlackBerry phones. It’s loosely adapted from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff's book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry.

The Gentlemen, Netflix

Created by Guy Ritchie, Christopher Benstead’s directorial is a spin-off of the 2019 film of the same name. Starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, the series centres on an aristocrat who discovers his family has the largest cannabis farm in Europe after inheriting an estate. Now, he must find a way to protect what he has inherited and stay alive.

The Regime, JioCinema

Kate Winslet, Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Hugh Grant’s mini-series created by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, features six episodes. The satirical series tells the story of a dictator who presides over Europe.

To Kill a Tiger, Netflix

This emotional documentary has been backed by Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling. Nominated for an Oscar and directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, it tells the story of a Jharkhand farmer on a mission to get justice for his teen daughter who was sexually assaulted.

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda, Netflix

A comedy special curated by award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby features a lineup of the funniest genderqueer comedians in the world. Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha and Mx. Dahlia Belle are some of those featured.

