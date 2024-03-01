March 2024 upcoming movies: The Crew, Laapataa Ladies, Yodha, Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, Murder Mubarak and more

February 2024 saw the release of several films. As we step into March, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as The Crew, Laapataa Ladies, Yodha, Shaitaan, and Dune 2, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in March 2024. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready for takeoff in style: The Crew release date announced) (L-R) Stills from The Crew, Laapataa Ladies, and Yodha.

1) The Crew

Nearly six years after Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor teamed up for the upcoming film. It stars Kareena along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ekta and Rhea. The film will hit the theatres on March 29. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew.

2) Laapataa Ladies

The Kiran Rao directorial is all set to be out in theatres on March 1. The story, set in 2001 in rural India, is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the quest of individuals who become engrossed in a series of puzzles while travelling. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in important parts. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

3) Yodha

The upcoming action thriller film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, will release in theatres on March 15. Sidharth will be seen as a commando on a thrilling rescue operation fighting terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

4) Dune 2

The film, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, has been directed by Denis Villeneuve. Dune: Part Two is the second film in the action-packed franchise. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Dave Bautista. It will release on March 1. It has been produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick.

5) Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar will release in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. The film, which features Randeep Hooda in the titular character, marks the actor's directorial debut. It also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

6) Kaagaz 2

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra, late actor Satish Kaushik and Anant Desai in the lead roles. It is all set to hit theatres on March 1. The trailer showed Satish's character seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

7) Bastar- The Naxal Story

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. It stars Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhvan.

8) Operation Valentine

Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, the film will release on March 1. In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. It is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

9) Murder Mubarak

The Netflix film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor. It will hit the platform on March 15. Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia and Suhail Nayyar are also a part of the film. Homi Adajania has helmed the film.

10) Shaitaan

The upcoming psychological thriller stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead roles. It will release on March 8. Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl.

Other films in March:

Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, new chapter in the action-comedy franchise. The film will also star wicked sorceress Chameleon (Viola Davis), and Zhen (Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po’s fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell. It will release in theatres on March 8.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Kannan Iyer directed the film which stars Sara Ali Khan. It will be released on Prime Video on March 21. Sara will be seen as Usha Mehta in the film based on real-life events. It is a fictional story of an underground radio station, managed by a brave young girl, that altered the path of India's freedom struggle. Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari also star in the film.

Dange

Directed by Bejoy Nambia, the film is set to release on March 1. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Sanchana Natarajan, and Kalidas Jayram.

Godzilla X Kong

Helmed by Adam Wingard, it will release in theatres on March 29. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen, among others.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

It stars Vidya Balan, Illeana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi. The film will release in cinemas on March 29. It is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta

Damsel

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the film will release on Netflix on March 8. Damsel is a fantasy feature from Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

My Name is Loh Kiwan

The Netflix film will release on March 1. It features Song Joong-ki, Choi Sung-eun, and Jo Han-chul.

Road House

The Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer will premiere on on Prime Video on March 21. Doug Liman has directed the movie, which is a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze-starrer film. Road House will also feature Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, and Conor McGregor.

