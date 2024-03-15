Teja Sajja’s HanuMan OTT release delay wasn’t intentional: Director Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai was released in theatres in January and received a great response. However, fans have been left confused by the delays in the film's digital release. The director took to X to clarify and give fans an update. (Also Read: Amit Shah applauds Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma for ‘commendable job on superhit film HanuMan') HanuMan's delayed OTT release has left fans confused given the film's success

‘Delay not intentional’

HanuMan was expected to stream on Maha Shivaratri (March 8) but fans were disappointed when there was a delay in the OTT release. Now, it has been announced that the Hindi version of the film will stream on JioCinema from March 16, but there hasn’t been any clarity on when the Telugu version of the film will be released on Zee5. Many had expected HanuMan to stream this weekend, but that has also been delayed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prasanth clarified that the delayed release isn’t intentional, writing on X, “HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!” The official X handle of Zee5 also tweeted, “The long wait comes to an end! HanuMan coming soon on ZEE5 in Telugu with english subtitles! Stay tuned for further updates.”

Amit Shah meets Team HanuMan

Union home minister Amit Shah recently met team HanuMan and praised them on X. He shared pictures from the meeting and his views on the superhero film, which is the first in Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe. He wrote, “The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects.”

About HanuMan

HanuMan was released in theatres in January, clashing with Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga, yet holding its own. The film tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after coming across a totem in his village. How he stands up for his people against a capitalistic villain (Vina) with the help of his sister (Varalaxmi) and lover (Amritha) forms the tale.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place