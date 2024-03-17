HanuMan OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Tej Sajja's superhero tale

HanuMan OTT release date: It was only a few days ago that director Prasanth Varma had explained why his hit superhero movie didn't release on streaming on Maha Shivratri as expected. Now, the film starring Tej Sajja in the titular role is finally available to watch on your screens at home. (Also Read – Teja Sajja’s HanuMan OTT release delay wasn’t intentional: Director Prasanth Varma) HanuMan OTT release date: Tej Sajja's film is now streaming

Where to stream HanuMan

Earlier this week, OTT platform ZEE5 had posted, "The long wait comes to an end! HanuMan coming soon on ZEE5 in Telugu with english subtitles! Stay tuned for further updates.” The Telugu version of the film is now available to rent on ZEE5.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

HanuMan is also streaming on JioCinema. However, it's not available in Telugu, Kannada or any other South Indian language on the platform. It's streaming only in Hindi on JioCinema, with English subtitles. The Hindi version also had its world television premiere on Colors Cineplex at 8 pm on Saturday.

Prasanth Varma had earlier addressed fans eagerly awaiting the OTT release of HanuMan. “HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you,” he wrote on his X handle.

About HanuMan

HanuMan earned over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. The film was released on January 12 and received a good response from the fans.

Talking about the film Teja Sajja earlier told ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' (history) with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.