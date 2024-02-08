 Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Here's when Mahesh Babu's film drops on Netflix India - Hindustan Times
Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Here's when Mahesh Babu's film drops on Netflix India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 08, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram will release on Netflix India on February 9.

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranthi. The film is now releasing on Netflix India less than a month after its theatrical release. The film clashed with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga at the box office and managed to do decent business. (Also Read: Meenakshi Chaudhary on her Guntur Kaaram co-star Mahesh Babu: ‘Couldn’t take my eyes off him’)

Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram

OTT release

Sharing a new trailer for Guntur Kaaram featuring Mahesh, Netflix India South wrote on their X handle on Thursday, “My brain for the next 12 hours: Sarra Sarra Soolam. Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix in 12 hours in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. #GunturKaaramOnNetflix.” Numerous fans left comments under the video, thrilled that the film was being dubbed into other south Indian languages and Hindi. The hashtag #GunturKaaramOnNetflix also began trending on X.

Making the initial announcement a few days ago, Netflix India wrote on X and Instagram, “It is about to get very hot in here because Rowdy Ramana is here and he is on fire. Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. #GunturKaaramOnNetflix.” The film will be releasing on the platform come midnight.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is Trivikram and Mahesh’s third film together after Athadu and Khaleja. The film received mixed reviews after its release, but business slowly picked up and remained stable through Sankranthi. Naga Vamsi also claimed at a press meet that the film was doing better business in Andhra Pradesh than in Telangana and overseas.

The film sees Mahesh play Ramana, a rowdy from Guntur who lives away from his estranged mother, played by Ramya Krishnan. When his politician grandfather, played by Prakash Raj, asks him to severe all remaining ties with her, he rebels to find the truth about why she abandoned him two decades ago.

The film was marketed as a masala entertainer, but most of the story hinged on Ramana’s relationship with his mother, leaving fans confused. Thaman S’ songs for the film, except Dum Masala, received flak for not being up to par. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Raghu Babu, Easwari Rao and others played key roles in the film.

