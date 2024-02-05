Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu's action drama

Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles will release digitally this week. The film was released in theatres on January 12 for Sankranthi and clashed with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga, apart from the Tamil-dubbed Captain Miller and Ayalaan. Here’s when and where you can watch it soon. (Also Read: Athadu to Guntur Kaaram: Exploring Trivikram Srinivas’ fascination with broken families) Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram on Netflix

The film did a good job at the box office despite the numerous releases and continues to do well in Andhra Pradesh, compared to Telangana and overseas. The film collected around ₹124.82 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.com, in 23 days. The film also made around ₹177.67 crore worldwide.

Ahead of Valentine’s week, the film will be released on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on February 9. Netflix shared the information on their Instagram account, writing, “It is about to get very hot in here because Rowdy Ramana is here and he is on fire. Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. #GunturKaaramOnNetflix”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is Trivikram and Mahesh’s third film together after Athadu and Khaleja. The film received mixed reviews upon release but business slowly picked up and remained stable through Sankranthi. The film tells the story of Ramana (Mahesh), a rowdy and businessman from Guntur who lives an estranged life from his mother (Ramya Krishnan), who will be a politician soon. When his grandfather (Prakash Raj) asks him to cut all the remaining ties with his mother, he rebels and sets out to find the truth about why she abandoned him 25 years ago.

The film saw Sreeleela play his love and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his cousin. Fans were surprised to see a family drama when the film was initially marketed as a mass entertainer. Thaman S’ songs from the film, except for Dum Masala, also received flak for not being up to par.

