Ram Charan says 'it's a privilege to represent our industry' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ram Charan will be the guest of honour at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) this year. Hosted by the Victorian State Government annually, the festival will be held from August 15-25 this year. Ram will also receive an award at the festival for his contribution to Indian cinema. (Also Read: Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer sees another scene leaked; fans miffed at producers) Ram Charan will also be the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Ram Charan to receive award

The official social media page of IFFM announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED? Because Global Star Ram Charan is coming to the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024. Are we ready to dance to Naatu Naatu?”

At the film festival he will be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture to honour his contribution to Indian cinema. The festival will also host a retrospective of some of his iconic movies to celebrate his journey in the film industry.

Ram Charan on the honour

In a press note shared by his team, Ram expressed his excitement about attending the festival. He said, “I am deeply honored to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe.”

Ram was last seen in the highly-successful RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The song Naatu Naatu from the film also won a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Talking about it, he added, “The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne.”

Upcoming work

On the work front, Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani. He will also work with Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor for a film apart from one with Sukumar.