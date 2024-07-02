Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appreciates Chiranjeevi; says Tollywood should raise drug awareness

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the Telugu film industry seeking government support to raise ticket prices or shoot outdoors should do their bit in return. He pointed out that, like Chiranjeevi, other stars need to step up to shoot short videos and raise awareness on drug menace and cybercrime. (Also Read: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan for attending oath-taking ceremony) Chiranjeevi recently featured in a video for drug awareness.

‘Raise awareness in return for help’

CM Revanth directed officials to set the condition that the government will help out the film industry as long as their stars record a video or two to raise awareness on drug menace and cybercrime. “It’s not wrong for you to profit off films. But also do your bit for society,” he said.

CM Revanth also added, “You come to the government with GOs to raise ticket prices whenever you have a big-budget film releasing. But you show no responsibility towards raising awareness on drugs and cybercrime. No matter how big the star, I am directing my officials to ask them to make videos. Let them make a 1-2 minute film for us.”

The CM also stated that Tollywood stars have a responsibility to the society that has helped them gain fame. He also praised Chiranjeevi for making a video for the government against the issue of narcotic substances in Telangana. The actor recently took part in a video made by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau. He asked the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners here to place the request before filmmakers before allowing film shoots outdoors.

What’s more, CM Revanth also asked theatre owners to screen these films free of cost before film screenings to promote awareness against drugs and cybercrime.

Hiking ticket prices

For the unversed, it is routine practice in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to increase ticket prices with government permission for a few days during a film’s release. Recently, the producers of Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD also sought permission to hike ticket prices in the first week of the film’s release. The film made ₹625 crore at the box office in its five-day run worldwide.

With inputs from PTI