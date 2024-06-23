Kalki 2898 AD: Telangana government approves extra shows and hiked ticket prices; movie buffs react

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is releasing in theatres on June 27. The sci-fi action-drama, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, is one of the year's most-awaited films. Telangana government has approved extra shows and hiked ticket prices for the first 8 days of release in the state. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Decoding 5 clues about Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's roles) Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD which releases on June 27.

Extra shows, hiked ticket prices

A representative from the film’s team took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news that the first show of Kalki 2898 AD will be held at 5.30 am in Telangana on release day. They wrote, “Prabhas Kalki film ticket price hike, Telangana government approves extra shows.”

They added, “Ticket price hike is allowed for 8 days from 27th of this month to 4th of July. An increase of Rs.70 in regular theaters and Rs.100 in multiplexes is allowed. On 27 the show starts at 5:30.” They also shared a copy of the permit.

Movie buffs react

While fans were thrilled that they would get the opportunity to watch the film so early on Thursday, many also rued that they would have to pay ₹377 to watch a benefit show at a single screen, ₹495 for a show at a multiplex, and ₹265 and ₹413 for regular screenings.

One fan opined that given the Telugu film industry is already facing an issue due to early OTT release windows, hiked ticket prices might not be the way to go. They wrote, “Telugu movie industry is facing a tough time with early OTT releases. Adding exorbitant ticket prices for films like #Kalki is a big no! Who will come to theatres if this continues? Let's keep our cinema affordable and accessible, like it's always been. Don’t make movies a luxury. (sic)”

Another thought such hiked prices would lead to piracy, writing, “I think ticket price hike is going to KILL this movie. Ticket hike for kalki is too much, if movie is good and if they believe content is good, then they shld release movie at regular price. So PPL can see mvie with family. Else piracy. (sic)”

One X user pointed out that, given that people need to pay school fees in June, it might be the wrong move to hike ticket prices so much, writing, “With that exorbitant ticket price. And month end and that too in June, where most of the families pay up the fees for new academic year. Yeah, #KALKI2898AD‌ may see below avg openings. Entha hype unte enti ra babu, tickets affordable undali. (No matter how much hype it has, tickets need to be affordable) Whatever, I push KALKI to be a hit.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Set in a dystopian future, Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas), a pregnant woman called SUM-80 (Deepika) on the run, Ashwatthama (Amitabh) waiting to aid Kalki at the end of the Kali Yug and Supreme Yaskin (Kamal), who has plans of his own. The film will show a Kasi, where the Ganga has dried up, a Shangri La for the rebels and refugees called Shambala and the Complex, the only place with abundant resources.