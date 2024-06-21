Aswini Dutt calls Amitabh Bachchan touching his feet at Kalki 2898 AD event ‘unexpected and shockingly puzzling’

Producer Aswini Dutt shared a note expressing his feelings about Amitabh Bachchan touching his feet at the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Calling Amitabh ‘invincible’ the producer seemed overwhelmed by the gesture as he put his thoughts in words. (Also Read: Who is Aswini Dutt whose feet Amitabh Bachchan touched at Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event?) Amitabh Bachchan touched Aswini Dutt's feet at the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD.

‘A gesture of humility’

Aswini shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Falling short of words @SrBachchan sir,” with a folded hands emoji. The note he shared reads, “Nothing is higher or taller than the invincible Shri Amitabh ji…Such moments from yesterday’s event are quite unexpected and shockingly puzzling. His utmost love for me must have pushed him to do what he did. I reciprocate to Shri Amitabh ji’s gesture in humility with his highest sense of magnanimity. (sic)”

He further adds, “Amitabh ji is a valorous warrior of Indian cinema beyond time and the tallest of all the rows of Himalayas. Few moments in life are sacred emblems of eternal bond and such was his gesture of purity yesterday. I do, solemnly salute to his ultimate exhibition of eternal touch! Kudos to Shri Amitabh ji - the legend of all centuries! (sic)”

Amitabh on Aswini

Amitabh spoke about Aswini on stage at the event and said, “He’s the owner of Vyjayanthi Films along with his two daughters (Swapna, Priyanka) and I have never met a more simple, humble human being than Aswini. Every time on set, he’s the first person to be there, he’s at the airport to receive you, and he’ll ensure you’re protected, no one thinks like this.” Then the actor said, “With all due respect,” before touching Aswini’s feet, who also touched his feet in return.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film tells the story of economic disparity in a dystopian future between the people of Kasi, Complex and Shambala. The director recently shared in a video that the people of Kasi struggle for resources while the people of Complex live in abundance. Shambala is a Shangri La and nirvana of sorts, a hidden safety net for refugees and rebels who don’t follow the Complex’s rules.