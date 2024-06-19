Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas race each other to help a pregnant Deepika Padukone off stage; fans laugh at their antics

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, will be released soon. The pre-release event was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, and the lead stars, apart from Rana Daggubati, attended. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in stunning dress ahead of Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event. See pics) Amitabh Bachchan playfully pulled at Prabhas for helping Deepika Padukone off stage.

Amitabh, Prabhas rush to help Deepika on-stage

At the event, Rana apart from the lead cast took the stage to discuss the film. After Amitabh, Kamal and Prabhas, Deepika was called on stage.

As soon as Deepika got up from the couch, Rana first rushed to help her as she’s pregnant, and so did Prabhas. But Amitabh could be seen asking them to hold off as he wanted to help her on stage.

As she got down from the stage, when Prabhas helped her off, Amitabh hilariously chided Prabhas for beating him to it, pulling him from behind, making fans and the media there laugh.

Deepika jokes about her baby bump

When Rana asked if Deepika decided to stay in character even after finishing the film where she plays a pregnant Sumati (or SUM-80), she joked, “The movie went on for three years, I was like, why not 9 months more.” She later also pulled Prabhas’ leg that he was the reason for the way her pregnant stomach looks. She said, “I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.” Before heading for the event, Deepika shared pictures of her dressed in a stunning black dress, writing, “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future where people struggle to find basic resources in Kashi. Living in the Complex is what everyone aspires for, given that the inverted pyramid structure has everything. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava while Amitabh plays Aswatthama in the film. Kamal plays Supreme Leader Yaskin. Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27.