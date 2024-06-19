‘Wish Aditi, Deepika had done this’: Sharmin Segal’s new Heeramandi music video Chaudhavi Shab fails to impress fans

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar introduced us to many characters, each with a different story of their own. While Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala had a revenge war going on, Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan was revealed to be a fearless rebel. But till the last episode, Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb was clear about one thing— she did not want to become a tawaif, regardless of her mother’s wishes. Those who watched the series know that her mutiny ended with Chaudhavi Shab, the song which was safely guarded by makers till now. But the music video has now been released on the internet. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal as Bibbojaan and Alamzeb

Of all the songs in the web series, this was the only music video that was not officially released by makers till today. But now that it is out, internet users can’t stop gushing over Shreya Ghoshal’s sweet melodious voice, which brings life to the soulful lyrics written by A M Turaz. The credit for the composition goes to the show-runner, Sanjay. The song features Sharmin as Alamzeb in all her glory, wearing an ivory anarkali with heavy jewellery and tears in her eyes. She looks flawless, but fans remain unimpressed. In the comment section below, many shared their disappointment with the actor’s performance and also expressed their desire to see Sonakshi, Aditi or Deepika Padukone on this song.

Comment section under Chaudhavi Shab music video

For instance, one social media user stated, “Wish Aditi had danced on this beautiful song 😢”, whereas another comment read: “Wish Deepika had done this.” A third internet user wrote: “Sona ko de dete ye song dono hit song inko diya”, whereas another opined, “Every thing is empty without bibbojaan ( aditi rao hydari mam)❤️.” Another nasty comment read: “😂😂😂 Straight face zero emotion .. koi isko bhooth ka role dedo 😂😂😂😂.”

This isn’t the first time that Sharmin has been trolled. Ever since Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrived on the digital platform, many have slammed the actor calling her ‘expressionless’. Even under the comment section of Heeramandi 2’s announcement, internet users requested makers to replace Sharmin with Aditi.

What are your thoughts on Sharmin’s performance in Chaudhavi Shab?