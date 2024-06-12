‘No Alamzeb was harmed’: Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair copy Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal; fans react

Sharmin Segal and her acting skills have been a topic for discussion ever since her web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrived on the digital platform. And not for all good reasons. The actor has been brutally trolled and called ‘expressionless’ all across social media for her underwhelming portrayal of Alamzeb in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series. Internet users felt she did not fit the character and were extremely disappointed by her casting. In fact, clips from the series went viral with fans pointing out how Aditi Rao Hydari’s character had more expressions than Alamzeb after latter’s lover passed away. OG Alamzeb and TV actors who took inspiration

Well, it was one thing when faceless trolls were bashing Sharmin from behind their computers. But the fever has now reached television actors. We are talking about Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair who shared a video mocking Sharmin aka Alamzeb on their Instagram handles. Shot on the set of their show, this clip features the three sitting together and re-enacting a scene from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. But they all have poker faces, with zero expressions.

This video, shared by Nia and re-shared by several other handles, has left internet divided. Some have truly enjoyed Nia, Reem and Jannat’s performance and are trolling Sharmin. For instance, one comment read: “No alamzeb was harmed in this vdo💀”, whereas another social media user wrote: “Galat he yaar ..Aap teenon me thoda bahut expression aa raha hai..😂😂😂.” Another message read: “Sorry no one can beat Sharmin...🫣.” Meanwhile, other internet users have trolled the three TV actors. One comment read: “atleast sharmin suit kr rhi thi apne character me ,yeh TikTokers ko ata h kuch ...inko tu kbi film tk ni mil paigi...classy ladies”, whereas another troll wrote: “Look at the audacity.. all 3rd class actresses mocking another actress.” A third comment read: “Ye teeno bhi to vaise hi h talant less 😂.”

Interestingly, Sharmin made headlines recently when she stated that she took inspiration from Meena Kumari's ‘nothingness’ in the film Pakeezah (1972) for her performance. This left the late legendary actor’s stepson Tajdar Amrohi irked. What are your thoughts?