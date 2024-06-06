Nia Sharma: Young girls opting for fillers is bogus and bizarre

A recent post of actors Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz proudly flaunting their wrinkles and lines caught the eye of Nia Sharma, and the actor reshared it with a message to treat fillers as a “luxury and not a necessity”. “It’s okay how you are ageing and even if you have flaws, they are a part of your beauty. I see these huge celebrities being okay with how they look and it’s so endearing,” she says. Nia Sharma on overuse of fillers by young girls today

The 33-year-old says she felt it was necessary to point this out as young girls today are getting swayed by the “crazy beauty standards” and opting for procedures to alter their appearance. “I am not saying don’t alter what is not looking nice to you. But there has to be a limit, otherwise you end up looking like someone people can’t even recognise. Girls as young as 18 and 19-year-old, are getting impacted. They are opting for fillers and it’s bogus and bizarre. They are not okay with just being okay, and instead of looking prettier, they end up looking hideous,” she says.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Sharma shares that she herself had a tooth out and she got it corrected. “But I didn’t alter my look per se. If you aren’t okay with yourself at any moment, you won’t feel okay even after all the fillers. I am not against it but use it as a luxury,” she says, adding that thinking that altering your appearance can lead to more work is bogus. “No one’s asking you to look the most beautiful in the world. Even an average looking face can do the biggest wonders. The current trend of overdoing fillers is affecting me. No guy appreciates those big boobs, altered fake lips and heavy fillers the young girls are opting for.”

The actor reveals that she has also been asked several times to get fillers for her dark circles. “But it’s not going to take away the blackness of my eyes. People kept writing I am dusky, but I got more roles because of the colour that I have,” she says, adding that while she looks much better now, it’s all a natural transformation where age has played a “beautiful role”. “There is no end to insecurity and no number of fillers can make you feel secure. It’s an endless fight,” she ends.